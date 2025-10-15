Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million Home at Risk of Being Sold to Settle Lawsuit Debt – Report

Nicki Minaj’s $20 million Los Angeles-area mansion is reportedly at risk of being sold in order to settle an outstanding lawsuit debt.

On Tuesday (Oct. 14), US Weekly reported that Thomas Weidenmuller filed a court motion on Oct. 6 asking the court to order Nicki to sell her home in Hidden Hills, Calif., since she has yet to pay him the $503,000 he was awarded after suing the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for assault in 2022.

Weidenmuller worked as a security guard for Nicki Minaj during a concert in Germany in 2019. He claims in his lawsuit that Nicki became angry when a fan bypassed security and got onstage during a show. She later called Weidenmuller into a room and berated him before he was suckerpunched by Nicki's husband. Weidenmuller says the injuries he sustained during the alleged assault required surgery.

Nicki failed to respond to the lawsuit, and she was ordered to pay $503,000 as a result. However, she has yet to pay up. Weidenmuller wants the rapper's home to be put up for sale so he can collect his coin.

Weidenmuller's lawyer notes in the motion that Nicki's home is worth well more than what he is owed.

“Although it is regrettable that the extraordinary measure of forcing the sale of Minaj’s dwelling is required, that result is entirely the product of her intransigence in not making payment," the filing reads. "Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world. There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors.”

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's team for comment.

Watch Us Weekly's Coverage of the Ongoing Nicki Minaj Lawsuit Drama