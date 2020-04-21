Killer Mike Isn’t Opening His Georgia Barbershops on Friday Despite Restrictions Being Lifted

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced steps to reopen businesses this week after closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Killer Mike says he and his wife, Shay, won't be opening the doors of their establishments.

During a conversation with TMZ on Tuesday (April 21), the Run The Jewels rapper revealed that although Georgia plans to lift restrictions that will allow businesses to reopen on Friday (April 24), their Swag Shop barbershop locations will not be adhering to these changes for safety reasons.

"As business owners, we were concerned and we are concerned," Killer Mike began. "So, I’m excited as a business owner, you have an interest. OK, business could possibly open. But, to be very honest with you our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers."

The Atlanta native said that he and his wife simply aren't comfortable with the idea of reopening because it could jeopardize their staff and patrons. "At this time, as a business, we aren’t comfortable opening," he continued. "So, we’re gonna wait a while before we reopen because in our community people who look like her husband, there are more of us who are dying, unfortunately. And, it’s because of pre-existing conditions, which makes your immune system weaker, which includes things like diabetes, hypertension, things of that nature. So, we don’t want our customers or our barbers in danger and we wanna wait it out."

According to a report from NPR, "barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists," will be allowed to return to work on Friday. Individuals who are employed at “gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios" can go back to work as well. However, businesses must adhere to social distancing, enhanced cleaning, staggering work shifts and moving workplaces 6 feet apart. Employees must also wear gloves and be screened for fevers and respiratory illnesses.

Killer Mike and his wife opened their first Atlanta Swag Shop location in 2011. The couple opened another in Atlanta's Philips Arena back in 2018.

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's camp for a comment.

Check out Killer Mike's comments below.