Run The Jewels to Open Rage Against The Machine Reunion Tour

Run The Jewels have been tapped to be the opening act for Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour.

On Monday (Feb. 10), RATM announced the dates for their Public Service Announcement Tour, their first trek since 2011. The jaunt kicks off March 26 in El Paso, Texas and will hit major cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, New York and more. RATM's tour also includes two headlining dates for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 10 and 17. The tour wraps up on Sept. 10 in Poland.

This news comes as Run The Jewels are working on their long-awaited RTJ4 album. In December 2018, EL-P, who got married and quit smoking, promised to deliver the album in 2019 but nothing came to fruition.

"A month ago I quit smoking," he wrote on his Instagram account. "A few months before that I got married. a few months before that I scored a film. a few months before that I got off tour. now I am in full RTJ4 mode and it felt like a decent time to start fresh on this app. don’t panic. before you even realize it there will be hundreds of brand new photos of me that I think I look cool in and when the time comes there will be snippets and goodies relating to the creation of our next record (dropping in 2019)."

In the meantime, check out the tour dates below.

Rage Against The Machine's Public Service Announcement Tour Dates:

March 26 — El Paso, Texas — Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, New Mexico — Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. — Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. — Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. — Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. — Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wisc. — Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec — Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington D.C. — Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, N.J. — BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, U.K. — Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, U.K. — Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France — Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland — Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena