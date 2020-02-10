Run The Jewels to Open Rage Against The Machine Reunion Tour
Run The Jewels have been tapped to be the opening act for Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour.
On Monday (Feb. 10), RATM announced the dates for their Public Service Announcement Tour, their first trek since 2011. The jaunt kicks off March 26 in El Paso, Texas and will hit major cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, New York and more. RATM's tour also includes two headlining dates for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 10 and 17. The tour wraps up on Sept. 10 in Poland.
This news comes as Run The Jewels are working on their long-awaited RTJ4 album. In December 2018, EL-P, who got married and quit smoking, promised to deliver the album in 2019 but nothing came to fruition.
"A month ago I quit smoking," he wrote on his Instagram account. "A few months before that I got married. a few months before that I scored a film. a few months before that I got off tour. now I am in full RTJ4 mode and it felt like a decent time to start fresh on this app. don’t panic. before you even realize it there will be hundreds of brand new photos of me that I think I look cool in and when the time comes there will be snippets and goodies relating to the creation of our next record (dropping in 2019)."
In the meantime, check out the tour dates below.
Rage Against The Machine's Public Service Announcement Tour Dates:
March 26 — El Paso, Texas — Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, New Mexico — Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. — Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. — Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. — Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. — United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. — Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. — Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, Wisc. — Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec — Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
August 2 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
August 4 — Washington D.C. — Capital One Arena
August 7 — Camden, N.J. — BB&T Pavilion
August 10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
August 11 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
August 28 — Leeds, U.K. — Leeds Festival
August 30 — Reading, U.K. — Reading Festival
September 1 — Paris, France — Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland — Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena
September 10 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena
See 20 T-Shirts That Prove You're a True Hip-Hop Fan