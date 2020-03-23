Post Malone Is Going Into “Quarantine Album Mode”

Post Malone plans to come out of quarantine with a whole new album.

On Monday (March 23), Posty's manager Dre London gave fans an update on their whereabouts amid the coronavirus crisis and it was definitely good news. Sharing a previous photo of himself and the Hollywood's Bleeding singer, Dre revealed that they're headed into "Quarantine Album mode."

"I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance!" Dre said in the caption. "Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how thegonna enjoy this summer?‍♂️Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv! #2020 #DreVision."

Previously, Post faced backlash from critics when he performed in Denver, Colo. on March 12, despite the city's Mayor declaring a local state of emergency after nine people in the area tested positive for the coronavirus. The singer had been touring the country with opening acts Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, and ended the trek early following the Denver performance.

On Tuesday (March 17), producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with the likes of Post, Cardi B, Future, Juice Wrld and more, announced that he'd tested positive for the virus. In his Instagram post revealing the news, Watt detailed his symptoms and stressed to his followers that they need to take social distancing seriously and protect others from contracting the virus.