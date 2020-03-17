Andrew Watt, Producer for Post Malone, Cardi B, Future, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with Cardi B, Post Malone, Future and other music artists, has contracted Covid-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

On Tuesday (March 17), the hitmaker went on his Instagram page to share his health crisis. In his alarming story, Watt detailed his journey of what he experienced prior to finding out he had the coronavirus.

“12 days ago, early morning of March 6, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever,” he wrote. “I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have Covid-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home.”

Watt goes on to write that his fever didn’t stop and he began having dry coughs. He was rushed to the hospital and when he arrived, he begged to be tested for Covid-19 but was turned down because of federal regulations. Watt was eventually tested by a private doctor and the results came back positive for the coronavirus.

“Currently...My fevers have gotten much much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again but it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia,” he wrote. “I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through it no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery.”

In the end, Watt wants his followers to know that the coronavirus is not a joke and people should take it seriously. He encouraged his fans to engage in social distancing to protect others from contracting the potentially deadly virus.

“I can’t stress this enough...this is not a joke,” he added. “Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you, until we are all through this.”

"Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother," he added. "It's not about you. It's about everyone together fighting this as a team."

Watt has a lengthy list of production credits that include Cardi B's "Thru Your Phone," Post Malone's "Die for Me" and Future and Juice Wrld's "Hard Work Pays Off" from their duet project Wrld on Drugs.

Read Andrew Watt's Instagram post below.