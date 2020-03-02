Post Malone Says His Face Tattoos Are Result of Insecurity: “I’m an Ugly-Ass Muthaf***a”

Post Malone is opening up about the real reason he decided to get face tattoos.

On Monday morning (March 2), GQ Style released their cover story featuring the Hollywood's Bleeding rapper. During the interview, Posty discussed an array of personal subjects from the quality of his singing voice to his overall appearance. After he was asked about his facial tattoos, the Syracuse, N.Y. artist admitted that they were a way to ease his insecurities.

“I’m an ugly-ass muthafucka,” Post said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

The 24-year-old, who's preparing to headline 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami, will be giving his fans plenty more to look at than just his tattoos this year. Posty recently told Rolling Stone that he plans to hit up the studio to make new music as soon as he finishes his Runaway Tour in North America.

“I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” Post Malone revealed.

There's no word on when can we expect Post's new material, but hopefully, it'll be soon. Before we hear his next record, you can catch Posty's latest verse on Justin Bieber's new album Changes along with Travis Scott and Quavo.