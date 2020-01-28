Post Malone Hopes to Release New Record This Year

Riding a wave of momentum he generated between 2018 and 2019, it doesn't look like Post Malone is planning on letting up any time soon.

In an interview Rolling Stone published on Monday (Jan. 27), Posty said he plans to hit the studio after finishing his Runaway Tour in North America. “I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” Post Malone revealed.

The "Sunflower" artist doesn't confirm whether the new record will be an album or his upcoming collaboration with Justin Bieber, but considering that there are 10 months left in 2020 and dropping new songs in any one calendar year isn't uncommon for a popular artist, he's probably talking about the former. On the Bieber front, Posty reportedly recently finished his part of the collaboration for the pop star's upcoming album.

This report comes nearly five months after Post dropped his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, which was one of the biggest albums of 2019. As of December, Post's album, which holds top-charting songs like "Circles," garnered at least 3 billion streams within the first three months of its release.

Hopefully, Post will drop new music before he hits the stage at 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami. Yesterday, Rolling Loud revealed the official line-up for its sixth annual music festival outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. Post Malone will close out the final night of the festival with a headlining performance along with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, who will headline Friday and Saturday respectively.