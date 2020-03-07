Post Malone Claims He’s Not on Drugs: “I Feel the Best I’ve Ever F**king Felt”

Post Malone is quelling fans' fears following a video that recently surfaced that shows the rapper exhibiting strange behavior during multiple shows.

On Friday night (March 6), Posty's Runaway Tour stopped by the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. He addressed the elephant in the room with those in attendance.

"I'm not on drugs," Post told the crowd. "I feel the best I've ever fucking felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."

Post's photographer Adam Degross also backed the "Rockstar" artist's claims on Instagram.

"This has been one of the most fun tours we’ve been on," Adam captioned a video of the new Post clip. "No one does drugs, no one is going nuts, everything is all good. He legit blew his nose during the space ghost Bigfoot video, which there’s like 40 Minutes more footage of. We just pass the time by making funny videos. The stage is made of grates, so you can see the light shine up, he caught his foot, and played it off. Then he always makes those faces during 'Rockstar' has done it for the last 100 shows."

Post felt the need to explain himself after a compilation video that shows him doing strange things on stage surfaced on Friday, and many people speculated he was doing some hard drugs and needed help.

Post has 11 more dates on the U.S. leg of his tour before he departs for Europe for an additional eight stops. He plans to follow-up 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding album with a new LP this year.