Fans Express Concern for Post Malone After Videos of Strange Behavior Surface

Fans of Post Malone are worried about his well-being.

On Friday (March 6), a fan released a compilation of videos featuring the Hollywood's Bleeding rapper appearing to exhibit some strange behavior. The videos show the rapper on tour performing and what appears to be him interacting with fans before or after a show. He seems to be slurring his words when talking to fans and performs at his Runaway Tour shows during which he falls on stage and other instances that have people worried about Posty.

"You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behavior from Post," one Twitter user wrote in a tweet. "It’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried. #postmalone"

Within the past 24 hours, other videos from fans have surfaced on social media from Twitter to TikTok that display Post Malone's peculiar behavior. In one video, we can see Post Malone's eyes roll towards the back of his head while he performs "Rockstar" on stage. In another video, Posty, who plans to drop a new record this year, appears to pick up a microphone in a weird way before he waves his hand for the audience. As the visual examples continue to make rounds throughout social media, fans are genuinely expressing concern for the rapper.

"Idc if you’re a fan or not, post malone needs help," one Twitter user wrote. "He’s clearly suffering with some sort of addiction, breaks my heart."

XXL has reached out to Post Malone's camp for comment. See other reactions to Post Malone's behavior below.

