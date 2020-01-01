Post Malone Falls Off Stage During New Year’s Eve Performance

Post Malone's performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve event in New York City featured a bit of a mishap.

Posty was one of several musical acts who brought in the new year with performances in NYC's Time's Square on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). The Hollywood's Bleeding artist donned a shiny pinkish suit and performed hits like "Congratulations" and "Circles." However, at one point, Post got too close to the front of the stage and took a spill.

Pictures were captured of Post in the front row while people onstage gather to pull him out. At one point, he stops to pose for a picture with someone in the crowd.

One Twitter user who posted photos of the fall described the scene saying, "Here’s the aftermath of Post Malone falling off the stage tonight. He had just hugged Seacrest and went to shake fans’ hands and his foot slipped off the stage. After he and fans got over the initial shock he smiled for a selfie as roadies helped him back up."

Post enjoyed a highly successful year. Hollywood's Bleeding turned out to be the biggest album of 2019. The LP features guest appearances from Future, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

Post also earned the rare diamond certification for his song "Congratulations" as well as winning the American Music Award for Best Rap Album.

The second leg of his Runaway Tour resumes on Feb. 4, 2020 in Omaha, Neb., and will run through March 21 where it closes out in Salt Lake City, Utah.