Future Provides Masks for Healthcare Workers, Patients Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Future is lending a helping hand to try and combat the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

On Friday (March 27), Hendrix’s FreeWishes Foundation announced it had joined forces with Atlanta Sewing Style to provide masks for healthcare workers and patients dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Foundation recognizes how alarming and critical the need is for medical equipment, so we have stepped in to donate and help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients currently hospitalized," a statement from the FreeWishes Foundation reads. "Healthcare professionals, on the frontlines of this pandemic, are possibly risking their lives. Last week many healthcare professionals and providers pleaded out to the nation for help, as they were experiencing an extreme shortage in medical supplies."

Titled the MaskOnCampaign, the foundation is dedicated to helping stem the tide. The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Atlanta were announced on March 2. As of press time, there are 2,198 cases in the state of Georgia resulting in 65 deaths.

Future isn't the only rapper trying to make a difference. Lecrae built handwashing stations for the homeless in Atlanta, Quality Control Music donated $100,000 to feed families and Ludacris donated $200,000 for COVID-19 relief in The Bahamas.

The coronavirus toll continues to rise in the hip-hop community. Rappers Slim Thug, Scarface and DJ Webstar have all admitted to testing positive. New Orleans native Go DJ Black N Mild died after contracting the virus earlier this month.