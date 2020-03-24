Slim Thug Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Slim Thug says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday (March 24), the Houston rapper used an Instagram video to reveal that he'd received a positive result after being tested for COVID-19, which is the technical term for coronavirus. In the clip, Thug warns others to take the pandemic seriously.

"So check this out. No games being played, alright? The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive," the rapper says in the video. "As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever. I’m good, I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough; I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good. But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here. Coronavirus."

Just last week, Thug shared a video from his home practicing social distancing, but clearly it wasn't enough. Slim Thug's fellow rapper Casanova just issued an apology on Monday (March 23) for going outside during the pandemic and stressed to his followers why staying indoors is more important than ever.