2 Chainz Reacts to Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Atlanta: “Y’all Done Brought That S**t to Wakanda”

The coronavirus has made its way to Atlanta, and 2 Chainz is a bit concerned.

On Monday night (March 2), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a press conference that two cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Fulton County, Ga. Shortly after the news hit, 2 Chainz shared the information about his city on Instagram.

"Mannnnn, yal done brought that shit to Wakanda," he posted comparing ATL to the fictional home of Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

Fellow ATLien T.I. immediately jumped into the comments as well, writing, "U buuullshittin!!!!" Atlanta-based producer Streetrunner also commented, using the emoji of a man covering his face.

According to Atlanta's WSB-TV 2, the two people with the disease live in the same home and one of the pair recently returned from Italy. They are currently remaining isolated at home in an attempt to contain the virus.

During the press conference, Gov. Kemp assured residents that there is no reason to panic.

"Georgians should remain calm. We were ready for today," he said. "We have been preparing for weeks now and so far, every development has come forward just as we expected it would."

