2 Chainz Posts Video of Himself in Ambulance After His Car Was Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver

2 Chainz recently posted a video of himself in an ambulance after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

2 Chainz Shares Video In Ambulance After Reported Car Accident

On Saturday morning (Dec. 9), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a video of himself on a stretcher being carried into an ambulance. This after TMZ reported on Saturday that the Atlanta rapper was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a car in Miami by an alleged drunk driver.

In 2 Chainz's clip, the injured rhymer is filming himself being lifted into the ambulance by a medic. He then zooms in on a wrecked car with extensive damage on the front left driver's side. He left no caption in the video.

So What Happened to 2 Chainz?

An insider told TMZ that Deuces was driving on I-95 and was about to exit when a Tesla crashed into his vehicle causing a three-car accident. Police believe the other driver may have been driving under the influence.

According to the media outlet, the "Presha" rapper suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries. Thankfully, he's listed in stable condition at a hospital.

2 Chainz was in Miami for the city's Art Basel festivities. He reportedly left a strip club called Booby Trap before the accident.

XXL has reached out to 2 Chainz's rep for comment.

Check out 2 Chainz's video of himself being carried into an ambulance below.

Watch 2 Chainz Film Himself in Ambulance After His Car Was Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver