2 Chainz Cuts Grass for the First Time in His Life on His 46th Birthday

2 Chainz recently cut his grass for the very first time in his life on his 46th birthday.

2 Chainz's First Grass-Cutting Experience

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), 2 Chainz celebrated his 46th birthday by putting in a little yard work. The Atlanta rapper shared a video on Instagram of himself cutting his grass and explaining why he previously had never taken up the task.

"I waited 'til my birthday to cut my grass as gift to myself," 2 Chainz explained. "I have a rather large yard and I just wanted to cut the grass. I never cut the grass. I stayed in apartments my whole life until me and Keisha got together and when me and you got together I had some money. So, I was paying people to do stuff."

2 Chainz Describes Grass-Cutting Experience

2 Chainz continued: "So, this my first time, as a man. I had a ball. That s**t fun. I cut it. I been in apartments. I ain't never mowed, never cut the grass before."

In the second slide of the post, 2 Chainz is being recorded on a green riding lawnmower. He captioned the post: "Is this what they mean by getting old. I found this to be very therapeutic !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! 9/12 #virgoseason."

See video of 2 Chainz cutting his grass for the first time below.

Watch 2 Chainz Cut Grass for the First Time in His Life on His 46th Birthday