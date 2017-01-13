2 Chainz Appears on Nancy Grace, Discusses Marijuana Legalization – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 13, 2015: Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz paid a highly-publicized visit to the Nancy Grace show on HLN, on Jan. 13, 2015. The "Duffle Bag Boy" formerly known as Tity Boi made this appearance, a first in hip-hop history, to discuss the legalization of weed.

With host Nancy Grace being known for her combative debate tactics, many viewers surely thought the ATL rapper would fit the stereotype of a typical pothead, and might not necessarily understand the facts of the matter. But, to the surprise of many in the audience, the rhymer schooled Nancy on the psychology of drug abusers, the statistics supporting medical marijuana and the fiscal boost legalizing the drug would give the economy. In what many consider to be the segment's shining moment, Grace pulled out the lyrics, "smoking California weed with California hoes," from one of 2 Chainz's weed-referencing bars from "Feds Watching." That's when 2 Chainz famously hit Nancy with his signature tagline, "TRU!"

The educational and often hilarious debate proved to garner high ratings for Nancy Grace, and even though she lost at the debate she started, she soon challenged the Hair Weave Killer to a rematch. We're still waiting for that one.

Watch 2 Chainz Debate Nancy Grace on Whether States Should Legalize Marijuana Below