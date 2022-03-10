2 Chainz Serves Up Motivation by Discussing His Mind for Business in His Digital Cover Story for XXL Magazine

Based off the title of 2 Chainz's seventh studio album, Dope Don't Sell Itself, it's clear the 44-year-old Atlanta rapper is business savvy. From his own record label, T.R.U. (The Real University), to owning restaurants and a nail salon, 2 Chainz is keeping himself busy on all fronts. The proven businessman serves up motivation and inspiration by talking about his multiple endeavors for his XXL magazine digital cover.

2 Chainz takes XXL inside his flagship restaurant, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, and Pamper Nail Studio in the brick building-lined Castleberry Hill neighborhood near downtown Atlanta in late February. The restaurant has been welcoming customers since 2016, while mani-pedis have been provided at Pamper since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

"Imagine if you could buy some ambition on Amazon Prime," 2 Chainz says. "That bitch pull up the same day. You get out the bed, go to the gym, eat right, go to work, be the best version of yourself. But guess what? They don’t sell motivation. So now, what you gon’ do? You gotta figure out how to be self-motivated. You gotta figure out how to get the job done."

The entrepreneur has more restaurants in the works and is in search of confident artists to add to his label roster. He's continuously expanding his brand while delivering new music. Look out for his deluxe album for Dope Don't Sell Itself, via Def Jam, to arrive later this month.

Watch 2 Chainz spit game about big business in his Pamper Nail Studio and read his XXL digital cover story below.

2 Chainz xxl magazine digital cover Zach Wolfe for XXL