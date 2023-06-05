2 Chainz Mourns the Death of His Dog Trappy

2 Chainz is mourning the death of his dog Trappy S. Goyard.

On Monday (June 5), 2 Chainz announced on Instagram that his pooch has sadly passed away. The circumstances surrounding the French bulldog's death were not revealed by Tity Boi but it is likely he died from old age.

2 Chainz Eulogizes Trappy on Instagram

"Can’t believe im even saying this man im crushed like a mf man this my heart right here I have had @trappygoyard for 9 years we have traveled and kicked it all over the world and he is no longer here mannn," the Dope Don't Sell Itself MC wrote in the sentamental sendoff (below).

"S**t hurt me no cap , feel like a person passed away," 2 Chainz added. "I love my dog he was so smart and laid back !! I have so many items and memories of Trappy , can’t believe I won’t hear you snoring no more , I know for a fact we influenced many people to try to get a dog that looked and acted like you , it could never be another Trappy that’s was so sad to me. I l loved my dog more than some people I know #restinpeace @trappygoyard."

The Legend of Trappy S. Goyard

2 Chainz was frequently seen with Trappy and shared dozens of moments with the hound on social media. Trappy even had his own Instagram account with over 73,000 followers. The dog also had its own bobble head that was sold on 2 Chainz's website.

See 2 Chainz's Heartfelt Instagram Post Dedicated to His Late French Bulldog Trappy Goyard Below