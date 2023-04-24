2 Chainz Sign Language Interpreter Signs Explicit Comments From Rapper at Concert – Watch

2 Chainz brought out a sign language interpreter for a recent show who had the crowd in stitches after hilariously signing Tity Boi's lewd comments.

2 Chainz performed in Washington D.C. on April 22 and a clip from the show has since gone viral. In the video (below), the Atlanta rapper is talking to the concertgoers during a break in the action, while a presumed American Sign Language interpreter is at the front of the stage signing 2 Chainz's words to the crowd.

"I pray everyone get some head before I go to sleep at night," 2 Chainz says.

The interpreter then motions his hand up and down in front of his pelvis while licking his tongue out, which draws a big reaction from the crowd.

This isn't the first time an ASL interpreter has gone viral at a hip-hop event. In 2017, Waka Flocka Flame thought his ASL interpreter was dancing in a hilarious video. In August of 2021, a sign language interpreter for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went viral.

Last January, Big Daddy Kane apologized after video surfaced showing him pushing an ASL interpreter during a performance. Kane thought the man was a random fan that jumped on stage. The following month, deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe performed with Dr. Dre, Eminem and others during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which marked the first time the NFL had added American Sign Language performances to their halftime program.

See Video of 2 Chainz's ASL Interpreter Hilariously Signing the Rapper's Explicit Comments Below