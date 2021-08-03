Sign Language Interpreter for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Goes Viral – Watch

A video of a sign language interpreter gesturing the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has gone viral.

On Tuesday (Aug. 3), a clip recorded by a fan from what appears to be Megan Thee Stallion's set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday (Aug. 1) began circulating online. In the short video, Cardi's verse on her song "WAP" can be heard while the interpreter is seen doing NSFW gestures to depict what Bardi is rapping for the deaf fans in the audience. Cardi, however, didn't make a guest appearance for Megan's performance.

"Pussy A1 just like his credit/He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it/I let him taste it, now he diabetic/I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp/I wanna gag, I wanna choke/I want you to touch that lil dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat/My head game is fire, punani Dasani/It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy," Cardi raps.

While the end of the Bronx rapper's third verse plays, the interpreter is doing hand and mouth gestures as if she is giving fellatio. The person recording the footage pans in on the interpreter while she is acting out these particular "WAP" lyrics.

When Cardi and Meg dropped "WAP" last August, the track made headlines due to its sexual nature. However, that had no impact on the joint effort debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, winning several awards including the 2021 BET Award for Video of the Year or the other successes the song achieved for the two rappers.

Check out the video footage of the sign language interpreter acting out the lyrics to "WAP" below.