Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King: “I Should Have Handled It Way Different”

Snoop Dogg has apologized to Gayle King.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Snoop jumped on his Instagram page and posted a video message to the CBS journalist. The rap veteran acknowledged that he was wrong for spewing derogatory words at Ms. King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations during her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

"Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it," he said. "So with that being said, Gayle King: I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions...me being angry at questions that you asked overreacted...should have handled it way different than that."

"I was raised better than that, so I would like to apologize to you publicly for that language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful," he added.

Snoop went on to acknowledge that he made a mistake and hopes that one day they could have a private sit-down and settle any differences between them.

"A lot of people look up to me and they love and they appreciate me," he said. "So I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to man up and say that you're wrong. Hopefully, one day we can talk privately."

The video comes a week after Snoop called out King in a heated IG video for asking those questions about the late Los Angeles Lakers icon's 2003 rap case during her interview with Leslie.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit," Snoop began in the clip. "Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people. You ain't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions. I get sick of y'all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog head bitch! How dare you try to tarnish my muthafuckin' homeboy's reputation, punk muthafucka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you!"

Snoop received a lot of backlash and support for his comments about King. Last Saturday (Feb. 8), he tried to clarify his remarks but it was today Snoop offered his official apology.