Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Calling Out Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

One day after Snoop Dogg called out Gayle King for bringing up rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant, Bill Cosby (or someone from his camp) issued a thank you through the comedian's Instagram account.

On Thursday (Feb. 6), Cosby, who is currently serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, posted a message onto his IG page. In the post, Cosby thanked Snoop for calling out King and Oprah Winfrey. The incarcerated comedian also questions the Black women he thinks are “destroying the image and legacy” of successful Black men.

“Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” begins Cosby, who was convicted of the aforementioned crimes in a September 2018 retrial. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death.”

“Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you," the message continues. "My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Cosby's message is in reference to Snoop’s IG post aimed at Oprah Winfrey, who has also been criticized for her participation in Leaving Neverland, which is a special that focused on some sexual assault allegations leveled against Michael Jackson.

In one post, Snoop shares an image of Oprah Winfrey, who is King's best friend, smiling with Harvey Weinstein, who is currently on trial for sexually assaulting several women.

“Did that fake ass micheal Jackson shit to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. Fuck u and King. Free bill Cosby,” Snoop wrote in the caption.

Snoop wasn't the only rapper to call King out. Both 50 Cent and Boosie BadAzz have criticized her on Instagram as well. 50 and Boosie began by questioning King's reasoning for asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about whether she thought rape allegations against Kobe complicated his legacy. Bryant died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers on Jan. 26.

In response to public backlash, King posted a two-part video saying she was “mortified” and “very angry” at CBS for posting a “salacious” clip of her “wide-ranging” interview.

Read Snoop's posts aimed at King and Oprah below.