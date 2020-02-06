Snoop Dogg Calls Journalist Gayle King a “Punk Muthaf**ka” for Asking Question About Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Allegation

Snoop Dogg is not a fan of Gayle King right now.

On Thursday (Feb. 6), Snoop called out the CBS journalist for her interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie after King brought up rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant. In a clip posted to social media, the diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan called King a "punk muthafucka" and warned her to back off.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit," Snoop began. "Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people. You ain't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions. I get sick of y'all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog head bitch! How dare you try to tarnish my muthafuckin' homeboy's reputation, punk muthafucka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you!"

In the aforementioned interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant's legacy was complicated by the 2003 sexual assault allegations that he was acquitted of. Leslie was very firm in her response.

"It's not complicated to me at all," the former WNBA star said. "Even if there's a time we've been at the club at the same time, Kobe's not the kind of guy... Never been like, 'Lis, go get that girl,' or, 'Tell her...' or, 'Send this...' I have other NBA friends who are like that. Kobe was never like that."

When King noted that Leslie wouldn't have seen those things as his friend, Leslie added, "I'm not saying things didn't happen. I'm just saying that I believe things didn't happen with force?"

Snoop wasn't the only person to call King out, as 50 Cent and Boosie have also spoken out against her in an Instagram posts.

Using his Instagram account, 50 called out Gayle for asking the questions about the rape case against Kobe. In a video he uploaded, he speaks over King's line of questioning and suggests that her question is inappropriate.

"what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. ‍♂️i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 wrote in the caption for his post.

Boosie also had some choice words for the journalist.

"Gayle King, why the fuck would you ask some shit like that?" Boosie questioned in a video he posted to his Instagram account yesterday. "Why would you do that to your people?"

For her part, King has responded to the backlash by posting a two-part video, saying she was “mortified” and “very angry” at CBS for posting a “salacious” clip of her interview.

“Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview. Totally out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring," King said in the first clip. “I’ve been advised to say nothing, just let it go. ‘People will drag you, people will troll you. It will be over in a couple of days.’ But that’s not good enough for me because I really want people to understand what happened here. For the network to take the most salacious part, when taken out of context, and put it up online...is very upsetting to me,”

You can watch King's full response below. Do you think she was wrong for asking about the allegations?