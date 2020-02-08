Former National Security Adviser Calls Out Snoop Dogg for Gayle King Comments: “Back the **** Off”

UPDATE:

Following backlash for his comments about Gayle King, Snoop Dogg has attempted to clarify his statements.

On Saturday, using Instagram as his mode of communication, Uncle Snoop explained himself. “Here's a message for the people that need to know," he started. "I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

He continued, “Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

See Snoop speak his peace below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Snoop Dogg's verbal undressing of journalist Gayle King over her Kobe Bryant rape allegation questions during an interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is not going over nicely with some people. Add former U.S. National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, to that number.

On Friday (Feb. 7), Rice hopped on social media to call out Uncle Snoop for the vitriol he aimed at King.

"This is despicable," Rice captioned a video of Snoop Dogg's profane rant. "Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty."

Snoop Dogg took issue with King asking Leslie about how Bryant's sexual assault allegation from 2003 would affect his legacy, and following up with more questions on the topic where she questioned Leslie's knowledge of Bryant.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit," Snoop vented on Instagram. "Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people. You ain't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions. I get sick of y'all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog head bitch! How dare you try to tarnish my muthafuckin' homeboy's reputation, punk muthafucka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you!"

He has since doubled down, saying Kobe's accuser would have testified against the basketball player, which she refused to at the time, if her claims were valid.

Since the interview, King has responded to the angry backlash, showing disappointment in her employer, CBS, for airing a snippet of the sit-down without overall context of the all-encompassing interview.

“For the network to take the most salacious part, when taken out of context, and put it up online for people who didn’t see the whole interview is very upsetting to me, and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that," she said on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg isn't the only person to rail against King. Some people are taking it even further. According to her best friend Oprah, the journalist has been receiving death threats over the interview.