YoungBoy Never Broke Again Praises President Trump for Being Good for the Youth on Violent New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is giving President Trump props on a violent new track from YB's new album.

NBA YoungBoy Hails Trump on "XXX" Track

On Friday (July 25), NBA YoungBoy returned with MASA, his first album since being freed from federal custody earlier this year after serving about a year for firearms-related charges. The album features a whopping 30 tracks, including guest spots from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. However, a song titled "XXX" is going viral. On the song's chorus, the Louisiana rapper repeats the phrase "sex and violence" in an emo rock tone over and over.

The music video for the song features several scantily-clad women holding high-powered rifles and dancing. During multiple parts of the visual, the words "All Hail Trump" can be seen spray-painted in green letters on a back wall.

YB further gives the Commander-In-Chief his props with the line, "Make America Slimy Again/Whatever Trump doin', b***h, it's good for the youngins."

Why Is NBA YoungBoy Giving Donald Trump His Flowers?

Though he previously dissed Trump on the 2017 song "Red Rum," Top has a newfound allegiance for The Donald after being pardoned by him back in May.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building—as a man, as a father and as an artist," YB reacted on Instagram. "The moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I'm fully prepared to step into this."

Fans React to NBA YoungBoy Praising President Trump

Many fans have been put off by YoungBoy bowing down to the controversial POTUS and have reacted on social media.

"The CIA got NBA YoungBoy on album called 'MASA' saying 'all hail trump' .. they have officially won," one person posted on X.

"NBA youngboy on his album telling young black boys Trump is good for them .. smh," someone else reacted.

"My goat in his own world he dont watch CNN," another post reads, seemingly referencing Trump being caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Get our free mobile app

Check out NBA YoungBoy's "XXX" music video and reactions below.

See Fans React to NBA YoungBoy Saying Praising Donald Trump on the Song "XXX"

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "XXX" Video