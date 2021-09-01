Here Are the Most Unique Flows From Rappers Over the Last Five Years

Being a rapper has a lot of moving parts. As an artist, they have to sharpen their ear for beats, figure out what they want to rap about, piece together hooks sometimes and, most importantly, find out how they want to flow. The use of flow to deliver bars, from the rhythms to cadences, is the reason why certain rappers are able to stand out amongst the crowd. Having a great flow is the skill that can elevate an average rapper to a highly talented one. If they get lucky, they'll have other artists trying to emulate what they do, and spin it in a totally different way. Modern hip-hop has a lot of distinctive flows within it, including Ski Mask The Slump God, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Drake, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more.

When it comes to Ski Mask The Slump God, he's been combining zany bars with a versatile flow ever since he dropped his Drown in Designer mixtape in 2016. He speeds up his delivery by adopting a rapid-fire flow, changes the tone of his voice to sound a bit like a cartoon character and puts emphasis on the last line of each bar, punctuating his rhymes.

Drake is a textbook lyricist despite being pigeon-holed as a pop star and singer. Flow-wise, he's done it all, from packing in the syllables on each bar to dragging out the last word of every line to stay on beat. His flows are always intricate, well-thought out, and can get into the pocket of the beat with ease.

For Doja Cat, she's proved that seven years in the game fosters a wealth of flows. Since she's topped the charts as a pop star, it shouldn't be lost on anyone that her roots are ingrained in hip-hop and she flexes flows like a joy ride on a roller coaster. She's acknowledged that Nicki Minaj has influenced her artistry and it's apparent in the character-like deliveries she executes.

Young Thug is more of an experimental rapper, willing to get in the booth and just give it a try with whatever flow he comes up with. He's dropped down to three-word bars and gone crazy, used flows where he stops rapping just a few words in and changes thoughts, and chained together rhyme schemes that no one else can pull off.

Nicki Minaj has a whole lot of kids out here when talking flows. The Queens rapper has solidified her spot as a leader of the pack for her animated flows, inspiring many other women in hip-hop to play with their vocals. She goes from campy to bellicose, excited to eccentric, oftentimes all on one song.

