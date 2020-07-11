More Juice Wrld Albums and a Documentary Are Coming

More Juice Wrld material is on the way.

On Friday (July 10), the late rapper's posthumous Legends Never Die album was released. According to Lil Bibby, head of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, more albums and a documentary about the beloved MC are coming.

"We are working on a documentary. That's in the works. Be on the lookout for that. That will be coming out soon," Bibby revealed during Juice Wrld's new XXL digital cover story interview earlier this week. "We started on it. So, you know, it might take a little time. [It will come out] some time next year. Or, later this year."

As for new music, Bibby revealed there is still an abundance of unreleased material in the stash. He confirmed fans would get more Juice Wrld albums in the future. "Of course," Bibby said. "I don't think the albums are gonna stop. It's plenty of music. So, yeah."

Speaking more in-depth about new music, Bibby revealed getting a Frank Ocean collab is one of his priorities as it was something Juice wanted. The Chicago rhymer previously mentioned Frank's debut album, Channel Orange, changed his life. "I gotta make that happen soon," Bibby shared. "I gotta get a Frank Ocean-Juice Wrld track."

Bibby also mentioned he has a collab of his own with Juice Wrld that may see the light of day. "We did one song together," he confirmed. "It's pretty fire. I might release it."

Juice's new album was warmly welcomed by fans despite Spotify acting up. The rapper's estate released a touching statement about the LP prior to its release.

"We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating," the announcement read. "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; Legends Never Die."

The Grade A team initially was going with 15 songs but the final tracklist ended up being 21 songs total. Songs released prior to the album like "Tell Me U Luv Me with Trippie Redd," "Righteous," "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey" and "Come & Go" with Mashmello all ended up on the tracklist.

The album reportedly broke Spotify's record for most streams in a day in 2020 with 91 million listens, and earned the biggest single-day streaming debut for any artist this year. Legends Never Die also shot up to No. 1 on Apple Music's album chart and is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week.

Watch Lil Bibby and Peter Jideonwo of Grade A Productions speak on Juice Wrld's forthcoming posthumous albums, the documentary, the possibilities of a Frank Ocean-Juice song and the unreleased collab Bibby has with Juice in the stash starting at the 31:48-mark below.