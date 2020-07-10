Spotify Has Crashed and Juice Wrld Fans Are Pissed

Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Legends Never Die, arrived at midnight and fans who opted to listen to the LP this morning are heated that they're unable to do so because of technological issues on Spotify.

On Friday morning (July 10), an overwhelming number of Juice Wrld fans hopped on Twitter to complain that they can't stream Legends Never Die because Spotify isn't functioning properly. Some social media users have shown examples of their issues with the streaming platform, which looks like the app immediately closes out when attempting to open it.

"Sooo annoying, I’m tryna listen to Juice Wrld’s album but Spotify is stopping me," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, "I just wanna start my Friday listening to the new juice wrld album but Spotify is on some bullshit rn."

A third Juice Wrld fan said, "What the fuck Spotify, don’t tell me you crash because too many people listening to juice wrld."

While some fans are claiming that Juice's album crashed Spotify, that hasn't been confirmed. Ironically, things appear to have gone without a hitch when the album was released on Spotify at midnight. It was Apple Music who experienced issues when the LP was supposed to arrive and be available to their customers. The album wasn't immediately available on Apple Music.

Spotify has confirmed that they are experiencing issues and that they are trying to rectify the situation. "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted," the DSP wrote via Twitter.

Many of Spotify's subscribers have been reaching out to the company to figure out when the issue will be resolved. They replied to one person, saying that while there isn't a specific time frame, their tech team is working on getting things sorted out.

"We don't have a specific time frame to share, but rest assured our tech folks are working at full speed, and they won't stop until they've got this sorted for you," Spotify tweeted. "Thanks for sticking with us."

It's unclear when things will be completely resolved. However, it is highly likely that this malfunction could impact the streaming numbers for Juice Wrld's Legends Never Die album, which is available on his official YouTube page as well.

Check out more reactions from fans who are unable to stream Juice's album via Spotify below. And listen to Juice's Legends Never Die album beneath that.