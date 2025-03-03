Megan Thee Stallion’s Topless Oscars Dress Has the Internet in a Tizzy

Megan Thee Stallion popped out at an Oscars party in a revealing dress that has the internet going nuts.

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads in NSFW Dress

On Sunday (March 2), Hot Girl Meg was one of the stars in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Houston MC donned a topless green dress with feathers on the front. Her areolas were covered with matching green pasties.

Reactions to Megan's Revealing Oscars Dress

Reactions online to Megan's revealing dress are all over the place. Some people liked the outfit and showered the rapper with compliments, while others were not as impressed and had jokes and mean comments.

"I’m not gonna say anything about Megan’s dress or I’m gonna be very rude," another X user wrote. https://x.com/AndyRala/status/1896605425338028523 "Why did she cover her nipple when the whole breast is out?" questioned someone else.

Others compared the dress to Lil' Kim's look at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out the full photo of Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars party dress and reactions below.

See Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars Party Dress

https://x.com/Jeywhizy/status/1896597576906162641

See Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars Party Dress

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California Neilson Barnard/Getty Images loading...