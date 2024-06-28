Skirmish Breaks Out at Megan Thee Stallion Album Release Party

A skirmish broke out at Megan Thee Stallion's recent Megan album release party.

Megan The Stallion Release Party Interrupted by Dustup

On Friday (June 28), TMZ obtained video from inside Meg's album release celebration at Millwick Event Space in Los Angeles on Thursday night (June 27). In the video, which can be seen below, Meg's former hair stylist Jonathan Wright gets into with her security guard. During the brief altercation, Wright appears to be grabbing the man's collar before being pushed away. "Oh my God," a shocked bystander yells out.

After seeing the dustup, Meg steps in to try and quell the situation and can be seen telling everyone to chill. After cooler heads prevailed, Meg was later seen buying drinks for Wright at the bar.

XXL has reached out Megan Thee Stallion's team for comment.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album

Megan was celebrating the release of her new album, which officially dropped on Friday. The new offering from Hot Girl Meg features 18 songs including guest appearances from UGK, GloRilla, Kyle Richh and others. The song "Rattle" has people talking as Megan appears to fire back at Nicki Minaj on the track.

"Damn, b**ch, it been four years (Four years)/Worry 'bout your man and your kid (Your kid)," she raps. "Your life must be borin' as f**k if you still reminiscin' 'bout sh*t that we did/And I ain't worried 'bout the bitter-b**ch link-up (Uh-uh)/Y'all h*es earned them seats in the fan club (Ah)/Ain't got no tea on me, this h*e think she TMZ."

Check out the footage of the skirmish at Megan Thee Stallion's album release party below.

Watch the Dustup That Happened at Megan's Party