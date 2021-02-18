Meek Mill Drops Kobe Bryant Lyric on Leaked Song and People Are Not OK With It

Meek Mill is in the hot seat after a lyric about Kobe Bryant from what appears to be a new song with Lil Baby leaked on the internet.

Last night (Feb. 17), a snippet of a record that is presumed to be titled "Kobe," after the late NBA icon who died in a helicopter crash last year, surfaced online. On the 30-second clip of the track, Meek Milly raps, “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe."

Shortly after the preview of the song began circulating on social media, Meek immediately began to receive criticism for the bar that many have deemed insensitive and tasteless.

One person tweeted, "Just woke up, meek mill gotta go for that kobe line."

Another Twitter user said, "Meek Fans now 'He didn’t mean it that way' 'Y’all too sensitive' 'Rappers been doing this' 'He’s a Legend too' He could’ve referenced Kobe any other way without using Chopper and Kobe in the same line."

Wack 100, who exchanged words with Meek earlier this week for his altercation with 6ix9ine in Miami last weekend, weighed in on the Philadelphia rapper's lyric as well. "Some metaphors SHOULD not be used .. Pretenders struggle to pretend when it’s not authentic — 1 man don’t speak for #Philli -Rip #Kobe&GIGI," Wack captioned an Instagram photo of Kobe and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

On the song, Lil Baby also mentioned the beloved basketball star and his daughter Gigi, who died in the crash as well.

"I damn near wanna have a son so I could name him Kobe, daughter Gigi," Baby rhymed.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020. He and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who were killed in the tragic incident.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Meek Mill for a comment.

Check out the snippet to Meek Mill's song with Lil Baby below.

Scroll down to see more reactions to Meek's song lyric mentioning Kob Bryant.