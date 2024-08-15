Meek Mill Has Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Her Time as a Prosecutor

Meek Mill says he wants to ask Kamala Harris some questions about her time as a prosecutor to clear up some rumors he heard.

Meek Mill Wants to Speak With Kamala Harris

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Meek Mill hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share some thoughts on the political race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. When tweeting about Harris, Meek noted he had some questions for her. Harris started her career as a prosecutor and was at one point the Attorney General of California.

"I wanna ask Kamala Harris questions about her past as a da, even if she had to be tough," Meek wrote. "All I hear is rumors of her... I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!"

A more conservative X user then chimed in and said Donald Trump would be more than willing to sit down with Meek. Meek agreed. "I think he would too on my platform lol politics are scary tho he just got shot few weeks ago," Meek replied. "I’ve been tryna heal up from that gun stuff I got ptsd!”

The conversation started after Meek replied to an X user who brought up that the Philadelphia rapper isn't endorsing Donald Trump.

"I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics," Meek wrote. "He was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental sh*t all I see on phones and tvs is trump, it’s like tf is this guy."

Read More: Rappers React in Outrage to Murder of Sonya Massey by Police

Meek Mill Remains Vocal on Politics

Meek Mill has been vocal about his thoughts on the current political race but hasn't sided with either candidate despite many of his rapper peers coming out to support one or the other. Lil Pump has been incredibly vocal about his love for Trump, while Plies has vehemently criticized Trump at every turn online. In July, Quavo spoke at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Atlanta, and Megan Thee Stallion popped out to perform there as well.

Still, Meek Mill has been part of the conversation. He reacted with shock when Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial in May, comparing the whole trial to a movie. He also claimed that Joe Biden was too old to be president back in January, as the conversation around the president's age was just starting to pick up steam.

Read More: Safaree Says Nicki Minaj Dating Meek Mill After Him Was Hard to Deal With

Check out Meek's tweets below.

See Meek Mill Speak About Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Meek Mill tweet Meek Mill/X loading...

Meek Mill tweet Meek Mill/X loading...

Meek Mill tweet Meek Mill/X loading...