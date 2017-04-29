Master P Kicks Off No Limit Love Contest for Fans to Win Trip to New Orleans

Master P is going all out for the roll out of his recently-announced album, Intelligent Hoodlum. The captain of the tank has put together a contest in conjunction with his new single, "If," that will send one lucky winner and a guest to New Orleans for 2017 Essence Festival, where P will be performing.

P is asking fans to upload videos to social media or YouTube explaining what their definition of a ride or die relationship is, along with the hash tag #nolimitlove. The best one to be sent to the website, masterptrip.com, will get the trip.

The winner will be given free air fare to New Orleans, hotel stay, ground transportation to the event, two tickets to 2017 Essence Festival, a meet and greet with Master P and more. Deadline to enter is June 1, 2017. The winner will be announced on June 15, masterptrip.com

Earlier this week, P announced his new LP, Intelligent Hoodlum, would be "coming soon," also revealing the cover art for the project. He also revealed he will be putting together a celebrity basketball game that will coincide with the 2017 Essence Festival and will be hosted by the Southern rap OG's charity organization, Team Hope NOLA.

“It is one of my life missions to bring awareness to NOLA and some of the needs of our children," he wrote about the game on the charity's website. "This is a perfect opportunity to not only have some family fun but to also acknowledge the hard work our children are doing even when faced with adversities.”

Check out more contest details below.

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