Making the Band Star Sara Rivers Accuses Diddy of Harassment, Assault and Battery in $60 Million Lawsuit

Former Making the Band contestant Sara Rivers has filed a $60 million sexual assault, battery and harassment lawsuit against Diddy.

Filed on Feb. 28, the 148-page lawsuit lists over 20 defendants, including UMG, Viacom, Diddy's mother Janice Combs, MTV and others. It accuses the music mogul of making Rivers, formerly Sara Stokes, work under "inhumane" conditions during her time on the show. The complaint also mentions a specific incident where Diddy allegedly backed Rivers against a wall and began kissing her without her consent while asking her "if she's ok and if she needed anything at all."

Rivers also mentions being constantly criticized by Diddy about her appearance and group members being threatened with violence by the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. She also claims she was pressured into signing a publishing contract that paid her a flat fee of $25,000. Rivers, then Sara Stokes, was part of the filming of three seasons of the MTV reality show Making the Band from 2002-2004, where she was in the hip-hop group Da Band.

Diddy's legal team responded to the recent allegations in a statement to People magazine.

"This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs," the statement reads. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court."

Rivers is seeking a combined $60 million in punitive and compensatory damages. She is asking for a trial by jury.

She joins a very long list of people who have sued Diddy in civil court for sexual assault and rape. Puff is also dealing with a criminal case, where he is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His criminal trial is slated to start on May 7, 2025.

