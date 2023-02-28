Maino Explains Why He Choked YouTuber Buba100x

Maino is admitting his brief scuffle with YouTuber Buba100x was part of a prank.

Maino was a guest on Way Up With Angela Yee on Monday (Feb. 27), which also happened to be the same day he went viral for appearing to choke Buba100x during an encounter caught on film. Maino explained that he was in on the joke.

"What you see is all a part of a prank," the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper explained on the show. "It was fake. I wanted to make it look real. It was all fun and games. I'm a great actor."

Maino's explanation didn't completely go over with Angela Yee, who questioned the story.

"I don't know that Maino was in on this prank," she opined. "I think it was a prank but it was not involving Maino in advance."

"It was to make it look real," Maino countered. "They want to go viral. I would never lie to y'all."

Maino definitely went viral yesterday morning after the video surfaced of him choking out Buba100x during a tense encounter. In the clip, the two men are surrounded by people as Buba is attempting to interview Maino when things go left.

"Can I borrow your chain?” Buba100x asks in the video. "I can’t borrow your chain? Let me borrow it. Let me put on your chain so I can see how it feel. I want to see how it feel to have on the chain."

Visibly a little agitated Maino replied, "See, now you just chatting. I gave you a time, now you just chatting."

Things take an ugly turn when Buba follows up by asking, "On a scale of 1-10, how badly do you think I can beat your ass?"

Maino applies a swift two-handed chokehold to the social media prankster, pinned him to the nearby bar and yelled "I just told you, it's just a stupid video. Don't play with me."

The scene looked wild. But, according to Maino, it was all fun and games.

See Maino Explaining the Entire Situation With Buba100x to Way Up With Angela Yee Below