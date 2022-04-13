Maino Says He Likes to Role-Play as a Runaway Slave During Sex With White Women

Maino recently revealed that he has a very specific fantasy that involves White women and him role-playing as a runaway slave.

In an interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast that dropped on Tuesday (April 12), the Brooklyn rapper and reality TV star was in the middle of a conversation about participating in certain proclivities within the bedroom when a light bulb went off in his head. That's when Maino began to explain, in explicit detail, a certain fantasy he has.

Apparently, one of the things that the "Hi Hater" spitter enjoys most when engaging in sexual activity is playing out the role of a slave who, after being physically reprimanded by a slave owner, has sexual relations with said slave owner's wife.

"I like to be like a runaway slave," the Love & Hip Hop star told the Lip Service hosts. "I like to play like a disobedient slave with a White woman. It's two of them. It's like me getting whooped, right? Most of them don't want to play like that, they say 'This n***a's nuts.' It's like, 'Listen, you're going to act like, you're master's wife, and I just got whooped by master for eyeballing you. But the whole time, you've been really, you know, you liked it. You've been eyeballing me.' It's some freaky shit. Then I'm going to come out, all sweaty, just finished getting whooped, and then you're going to say, 'No, Billy Joe, no. No, Billy Joe, no. Master's not going to like it. He's not going to like it.' And I'll say, 'You know you want it, lady.' This is a whole script."

Reactions to Maino's description of his unique bedroom fantasy came hard and fast with social media users mostly criticizing the rapper, implying that pretending to be a runaway slave with a white female partner is downright outlandish.

One IG user wrote, "He could've kept that... you basically giving them a pass to say the hard -er."

"We are really too desensitized when its come to making slavery jokes or talking about it. Ain't sh*t funny," wrote another.

A third user hit up the Instagram post's comment section, writing, "Certain things should be kept to ourselves and this is one of them because wtf."

"Bro I could've went my whole life without this information," another Instagram user simply stated.

You can read more social media reactions to Maino's descriptive fantasy below.

See Fan Reaction to Maino's Runaway Slave Sex Comments

Watch Maino’s interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service below. Fast-forward to the 13:15-mark to listen to him describe his runaway slave role-playing fantasy.