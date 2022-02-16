Fivio Foreign, Maino, B-Lovee and More Meet With New York City Mayor After Call to Ban Drill Music Videos on Social Media

Rappers Fivio Foreign, Maino, B-Lovee and others met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams yesterday to discuss the violent content in drill music after the mayor called to ban some of the genre's music videos on social media.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 15), Maino shared a video on his Instagram page of himself, Fivio, B-Lovee and other drill rappers, and revealed that he talked with Mayor Adams about drill music and the violence associated with the sub-genre.

“It’s been a lot of talk about drill rap, drill music in New York City, connecting violence with the culture,” Maino said. “And I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor...so he could get a real perspective and a real understanding of what drill rap is and so that we can have some real dialogue and really start to really make things happen.”

Mayor Adams added that himself and Maino will “roll out something together” around their discussion but didn’t elaborate further on what that would be.

Maino’s conversation with Mayor Adams about drill music comes as New York City had to come to grips with the recent murders of rappers that have been connected to the drill music scene. Bronx drill rapper C-Hii Wvttz and Brooklyn drill artist Tdott Woo were both shot and killed in February. In January, Nas Blixky was shot in the head and leg but survived his shooting incident. And Kay Flock, known for his hit "Is Ya Ready," is in jail after being charged for murder stemming from a fatal shooting outside of a Harlem, N.Y. barbershop back in December.

According to the New York Post, Adams admitted that he didn’t know what drill rap was until his son, Jordan Coleman, who works at Jay-Z's Roc-Nation, showed him some videos. This prompted Adams to announce that he will speak with social media executives at YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to urge them to ban drill rap videos on their platforms.

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and state that you have a civic and corporate responsibility,” Adams told reporters last week. “You know, I mean, we pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing, yet we are allowing music—displaying of guns, violence—we're allowing it to stay on these sites.”

“We are alarmed by the use of social media to really over-proliferate this violence in our communities,” he continued. “This is contributing to the violence that we are seeing all over the country. It is one of the rivers we have to dam.”

In response, drill music star Fivio Foreign hopped on his Twitter account and wrote a message to Mayor Adams urging him to “fight with us not against us."

"I would luv to come 2gether & work on some type of common ground but it’s deff not the music that’s cause’n or contribute’n to the violence," he tweeted. "I want to sit down & talk with @ericadamsfornyc so we can work towards change’n this city for the better.. Fight with us not against us."

On Wednesday (Feb. 16), during New York City Mayor Eric Adams' press conference about his preliminary budget for 2023, he was asked about his meeting with Fivio, Maino and other drill rappers on Tuesday night.

"It was very interesting," he said of the meeting. "Because I don’t know who said it, but they said, 'We heard you were going to ban drill rapping.' I did not say that. And they came in with a lot of energy of, you know, 'Oh, here’s a 62 year old [guy] who don’t understand young people and you want to destroy [drill music]' and I let them talk."

"And then I told them what I [actually] said," he continued. "That violent people who are using drill rapping to post who they killed and antagonized the people who they are going to kill is what the problem is. And they heard me and we are going to be rolling out something in the next few days to deal with this issue. It was a great conversation. I was happy to have them there."

Watch Mayor Adams’ press conference below. Fast-forward to the 29-minute mark to listen to the mayor talk about his meeting with the drill rappers.