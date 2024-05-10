Macklemore Drops Full Protest Song That Includes a Dig at Drake

Macklemore drops his new protest song "Hind's Hall," which includes a shot at Drake.

Macklemore Drops New Palestine Protest Song

On Friday (May 10), Macklemore finally dropped off the full version of his protest song "Hind's Hall," which he previously teased on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 6). The song was made in support of Palestine, which has been relentlessly bombed and attacked by Israel since October of 2023. Fans took notice of the teaser when Macklemore leveled some jabs against Drake. However, in the full context of the song it appears Macklemore was merely saying people should pay more attention to the atrocities of Palestine and less about what's going on with Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef.

"Yet the music industry's quiet, complicit in their platform of silence/What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?" Macklemore spits. "If I was on a label, you could drop me today and be fine with it cause the heart fed my page/I want a ceasefire, f**k a response from Drake/What you willing to risk, what you willing to give?"

Macklemore and Drake Aren't on the Best Terms

While Macklemore mostly raps about Palestine on "Hind's Hall," his shots at Drizzy are interesting considering Drake's past comments about the Washington rapper following The Heist's win for Best Rap Album at the 2014 Grammys. The Heist had beaten out Kendrick Lamar's critically adored good kid, m.A.A.d City, and Macklemore sent K-Dot a text after the awards saying the California rapper should have won instead of him. Drake later criticized Macklemore's text, calling it "cheap."

"I was like, 'You won. Why are you posting your text message? Just chill. Take your W, and if you feel you didn’t deserve it, go get better—make better music,'" Drake said in an interview with Rolling Stone that year. "It felt cheap. It didn’t feel genuine. Why do that? Why feel guilt? You think those guys would pay homage to you if they won?"

Macklemore didn't end up responding to Drake's dig, but maybe he has now with "Hind's Hall."

Check out Macklemore's "Hind's Hall" below.

Listen to Macklemore's Full Protest Song "Hind's Hall"