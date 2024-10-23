Lil Yachty Insists No One Has Ever Written His Rhymes After Karrahbooo Claims Otherwise

Lil Yachty is calling cap on his former artist Karrahbooo's recent claims that he used a team of writers on his 2023 alternative rock album Let's Start Here.

Karrahbooo Accuses Boat of Using Writers, He Responds

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Karrahbooo was a guest on DDG's No Ordinary Podcast where she discussed her recent falling out with Boat and the future of her career. During the sitdown, Karrah also accused her former label boss of using writers.

"You know what's crazy? Boat used writers for Let's Start Here," she told DDG and his cohost around the 35:50 timestamp of the video below. "He had a whole team of writers. Like, what are you doing, bro?"

She went on to claim she and Yachty clashed about her not wanting to use writers during her stint on Boat's Concrete Boys imprint.

Lil Yachty caught wind of the comment on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page on Wednesday (Oct. 23) and offered a response in the comment section. "No one has ever wrote for me ever just for the record," he typed below.

Read More: A History of Rappers Accused of Using Ghostwriters

Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo Have Hostile Split

Back in July, Lil Yachty announced Karrahbooo had parted ways with his Concrete Boys label. The split seemed amicable at the time. However, in August, Karrah claimed she was being bullied while on the label. Boat fired back and accused her of disrespecting him and others during her time on the label. He also shared a reference track of her On the Radar freestyle, to prove he was behind some of her lyrics. Karrahbooo later claimed Yachty was lying about her not writing her own rhymes.

Read More: Rapper and Ghostwriter Mad Skillz Discusses Artists Not Writing Their Own Lyrics and More

Check out Karrahbooo's new interview and Lil Yachty's response below.

Watch Karrahbooo Claim Lil Yachty Used a Team of Writer on His Experimental Rock Album

See Lil Yachty's Response to Karrahbooo's Ghostwriting Claims

Lil Yachty denies have ghostwriters. lilyachty/Instagram loading...