Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo’s Feud Escalates With Bullying Accusations

Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo Continue Throwing Shots at Each Other

On Sunday (Aug. 25), Lil Yachty hopped on his Instagram Story to address Karrahbooo's claims about writing her own rhymes and being bullied. Karrahbooo was part of Yachty's Concrete Boys collective. Although Yachty didn't directly address the 27-year-old rhymer, his message suggested that he clapped back at her allegations.

"Don't throw rocks and hide your hands," Boat wrote on his IG Story post below.

After catching wind of the Atlanta rapper's message, Karrahbooo posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story about supporting others in times of need and alluded to Yachty picking on her.

"I'll never forget this feeling, this chapter of my life. I'll never be the same," Karrahbooo penned in her IG Story. "I'll never forget who was there for me. I done chopped people out/spent my last/slapped folks 4 ni**as. I ride every time naturally, but that's just how I am. Nobody owe me sh*t tbh I'm just taking a mental note. I can't even look at most people da same way. To know the truth and watch a grown man with 12 million followers overly lie on my name and publicly bully me for literally no reason at all while I silently been conquering all da sh*t ni**as been throwing me this whole time behind closed doors. I'll never ignore the signs again, and I will never stop, no matter how much they hate me."

In her next IG Story post, Karrahbooo responded to Yachty's aforementioned message, insisting that they could discuss their issues on the phone. She also stated that she just wanted to make peace with individuals in the music scene.

"I never threw rocks and u have my number you big grown b**ch. Leave me alone literally @lilyachty," she typed in her IG Story post. "I never said nothing about sh*t and I still ain't say nothing 'bout what's really going on. I don't want no beef wit you industry people. Just move on wit ur life. Stop tryna bring me down when I stay out the way. I'm done talking. You got it. Yo character gone speak for itself."

Why Are Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo Beefing?

Things went south between Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo after a fan shared a post on social media and claimed that after bumping into Karrahbooo at a restaurant, the rapper told her she was kicked out of Concrete Boys and bullied during her time on the label. On Aug. 22, Lil Yachty went live on Instagram and denied Karrahbooo's bullying allegations. Boat said Karrahbooo was actually the one bullying others.

"Tell people how you talk to people," Yachty said in his heated video below. "How you tell my security guard, 'Oh, you homeless. You work for me. You're poor. We above you.' You talk to people like they nothing...Tell people how you verbally abuse people. How you said you gon' spit on me when you see me."

"I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess and you sweet," he continued. "Stop the front, bro. We have withheld your actions since the beginning of me giving you this career. What the f**k are we talking about, bro. You don't even do nothing. It's so crazy to me, bro. ’Cause I've given you a career, and from time to time, you just disrespect me.

Boat then mentioned that Karrahbooo has a $900,000 debt to his label. Afterward, the Quality Control rhymer leaked his reference track to Karrahbooo's 2023 On The Radar Freestyle, suggesting that she didn't pen the lyrics.

Karrahbooo Claps Back at Lil Yachty's Claims About Writing Her Lyrics

On Aug. 23, Karrahbooo went on her Instagram Story to clap back at Yachty by sharing three songs she claimed to write and highlighted their streaming counts.

"Running Late," boasted over 7 million streams, "Where Yo Daddy," garnered 3 million streams and the On the Radar Concrete Cypher freestyle hit nearly 3 million streams.

Karrahbooo captioned the image, "put it on yo kid i ain't these songs [M]iles[.] Stop da cap and leave me out ur internet shenanigans [tears of joy emoji]."

She continued: "Stop bullying me big dawg [tears of joy emoji] i never said nothing u letting random fans get in yo head man up."

During her performance at the Dig in Day Festival in Chicago on Aug. 24, Karrahbooo suggested that Yachty's ghostwriting claims were false.

"Who ain't write it, who ain't write it," she rapped during her performance in the video below.

