Karrahbooo Claps Back at Lil Yachty After He Claims That She Doesn’t Write Her Own Rhymes

Karrahbooo has clapped back at Lil Yachty following his angry video where he claimed that she doesn't write her own rhymes.

Karrahbooo Responds to Yachty's Claims of Her Not Writing Her Own Rhymes

On Friday (Aug. 23), Karrahbooo jumped on her Instagram Story to address Lil Yachty's accusations that she doesn't write her own rhymes. In the image below, the 27-year-old rapper, who was dropped from Lil Boat's Concrete Boys imprint, shares three songs she claimed that she penned and highlighted their streaming counts.

"Running Late," boasted over seven million streams, "Where Yo Daddy," garnered three million streams and the On the Radar Concrete Cypher freestyle hit nearly three million streams.

Karrahbooo captioned the image, "put it on yo kid i ain't these songs [M]iles[.] Stop da cap and leave me out ur internet shenanigans [tears of joy emoji]."

She also added: "Stop bullying me big dawg [tears of joy emoji] i never said nothing u letting random fans get in yo head man up."

Lil Yachty Goes In on Karrahbooo

Karrahbooo's response comes after Lil Yachty went on Instagram Live and blasted his former artist of disrespecting him and others on his Concrete Boys imprint.

On Thursday night (Aug. 22), Yachty addressed Karrahbooo's reported claims of being bullied during her time on Boat's label, which he denied. According to Yachty, it was Karrahbooo who was doing the bullying.

"Tell people how you talk to people," Yachty said in his fiery video below. "How you tell my security guard, 'Oh, you homeless. You work for me. You're poor. We above you.' You talk to people like they nothing...Tell people how you verbally abuse people. How you said you gon' spit on me when you see me."

"I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess and you sweet," he continued. "Stop the front, bro. We have withheld your actions since the beginning of me giving you this career. What the f**k are we talking about, bro. You don't even do nothing. It's so crazy to me, bro. ’Cause I've given you a career and time to time you just disrespect me."

Yachty went on to claim Karrahbooo is in $900,000 debt to his label as a result of not recouping with her music. The Atlanta rhymer also claimed that he wrote all of her rhymes as well.

