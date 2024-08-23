Lil Yachty Goes Off After Being Accused of Mistreating Best Friend and Cohost Mitch During Podcast Episode

Lil Yachty goes off after fans accuse him of disrespecting his best friend and podcast cohost Mitch during a recent episode.

Lil Yachty Faces Backlash After New Podcast Episode

On Thursday (Aug. 22), Boat became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, when a clip from a recent episode of his A Safe Place Podcast went viral. In the episode, which features Key Glock and debuted on Wednesday (Aug. 21), the trio talks about how they would suggest someone with a street mentality to take the positive and legal route. However, when Mitch used himself as an example, saying he took up making beats, Yachty continuously challenged his friend's assertion.

"No, imagine if you didn't have a friend who was already extremely successful to help you get on your feet," Yachty said around the 17-minute mark of the podcast below. "A lot of people don't have that. So, what I'm saying is, what do you say? Because you didn't want to get a job. I never even suggested you get a job because I knew you wouldn't get a job."

He continued, "Remove me from this situation. I was never in your life. What the f**k would you have been doing? I feel like you might have been [robbing people]. Who knows what you would have been doing if you didn't have a ni**a to show you..."

Boat's comments didn't sit right with some fans who felt like he went over the top in disrespecting his homeboy.

"That’s why I don’t let nobody do nun for me because later on they will bring that ish up," one person wrote on X.

"Trying to belittle your homie in front of outsiders is lame as hell," someone else posted.

"Nah this crazy he supposed to be ya man's," another X user posted.

Lil Yachty Responds to Backlash

After the clip went viral, Yachty went on Instagram Live and sounded off about the response on Thursday night. The Quality Control rapper explained how he only started the podcast to help his friend Mitch out.

"I aint want to do no mothaf**kin podcast, ni**a, I'm a f**king rapper," Yachty snapped. "I got millions of dollars. I don't need to talk to other rappers. What the f**k are we talking about? I did the podcast for Mitch. Done put goddamn $400,000 in Mitch pocket...Y'all sitting hear talking some, 'He disrespected his friend.' I ain't f**king with Mitch."

Yachty said he talked to Mitch since the episode went viral and asked him why he didn't come out to tell people they were just playing. Yachty said Mitch's only exuse was to blame the internet.

"F**k you," Yachty continued. "F**k you and the podcast, how ’bout that. I don't give a f**k about a podcast."

Mitch Reacts to Lil Yachty

Following Boat's rant, Mitch went on X to clear the air.

"Alright let’s clear some things up," he tweeted below. "I ain’t nobody lil bro never been check my history i had stats before i met bro and got even more now, all i ever wanted to do was just focus on the music and being involved in the culture in a positive way i hope none of this hinders that."

He later clarified that he is not a freeloader and implied the podcast would go on. "Everybody that know me know i put in work nobody can take that from me and he wasn’t trying to take that from me we just debating on camera it got taken out of context," Mitch typed. "Im the next podcast will be epic ion even think we need a guest this time lol.. see ya around (insert think piece below)."

See the podcast episode that started issues, Lil Yachty's response and Mitch's tweets below.

