Lil Yachty says he's done with the internet and won't be talking anymore.

Lil Yachty Says He's Signing Off

On Thursday (Aug. 1), Lil Yachty hopped on Instagram Live to announce his plans to abandon the internet and said he won't be speaking on anything else anytime soon.

"I'm not doing no more talking," Yachty said. "I don't got s**t else to say. I'm gone off this internet s**t. I think I'm gone for the rest of the year. I swear to God. I ain't got s**t else to say. Contracted to do this podcast s**t, unfortunately contracted to, but I ain't posting no more s**t. I ain't posting no fits. I'm deleting the apps off my phone. I swear to God...I'm not tweeting, I'm minding my f**king business."

Yachty is likely referring to the comments he made during his time on Andrew Schulz Flagrant podcast, as well as the backlash he experienced after criticizing New York fashion.

"I feel like New York didn't have this, like...I don't want to say identity," Boat said in a now deleted episode of his Safe Place podcast. "Y'all are so clearly separated now. As far as like, everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta."

Lil Yachty Speaks About Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle

Yachty's comment comes after he appeared on the latest episode of Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, where Lil Boat spoke extensively on an array of topics including comments he made about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical beef.

"I think people are hating on Drake because he’s the guy," Lil Yachty said. "All the records, all the numbers. He’s the one."

Following this, the comedian asks Lil Yachty if witnessing the beef between Drizzy and K-Dot was tough for him. In response, Yachty stated that he regretted his comments on the situation.

"I just wish I had never spoke on it," the rapper said. "I wish I hadn’t said anything about it."

Lil Yachty also spoke about his unreleased collab with Drizzy called "Super Soak," and said it unfortunately won't ever see the light of day because Instagram influencer Mr. HotSpot didn't clear the sample.

Watch Lil Yachty say he's done being online below.

Watch Lil Yachty Says He’s Done With the Internet and Won’t Be Talking Anymore