Lil Yachty Accuses Karrahbooo of Disrespecting Him and Others After She Claims to Have Been Bullied While on His Label

Lil Yachty goes on a fiery Instagram Live rant and accuses his former artist Karrahbooo of disrespecting him and others after she claimed she was bullied while on his label.

Lil Yachty Goes In on Karrahbooo

On Thursday night (Aug. 22), Lil Yachty went live on Instagram to address his former artist Karrahbooo's reported claims of being bullied during her time on Boat's Concrete Boys imprint.

"Tell people how you talk to people," Boat snapped in the video below. "How you tell my security guard, 'Oh, you homeless. You work for me. You're poor. We above you.' You talk to people like they nothing...Tell people how you verbally abuse people. How you said you gon' spit on me when you see me."

"I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess and you sweet," he continued. "Stop the front, bro. We have withheld your actions since the beginning of me giving you this career. What the f**k are we talking about, bro. You don't even do nothing. It's so crazy to me, bro. ’Cause I've given you a career and time to time you just disrespect me."

Yachty went on to claim Karrahbooo is in $900,000 debt to his label as a result of not recouping with her music.

"This is the problem with you new artists," Boat added. "Y'all get popping online, then you become more popular than your actual music. You $900,000 in the hole and I got every f**king receipt...Try me and I'll post it. And I'll post how much your streams have made. Don't go on the internet and act like I'm bullying you, bro."

The Quality Control rapper even went as far as to leak his reference track to Karrahbooo's 2023 On The Radar Freestyle, which can be heard below.

Karrahbooo's Split From Concrete Boys Not as Amicable as It Seemed

Lil Yachty comments come on the heels of a fan sharing a post on social media on Thursday, claiming she met Karrahbooo at a restaurant and the rapper told her she was kicked out of Concrete Boys and bullied during her time on the label.

Back in July, Yachty confirmed that Karrahbooo was no longer on his label during an Instagram Live.

"I don't have nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah," Yachty said while announcing the split. "I wish her the best in her career."

Check out the videos of Lil Yachty going off on Karrahbooo below.

Watch Lil Yachty Accuse Karrahbooo of Disrespecting Him and Others

Listen to Lil Yachty's Reference Track for Karrahboo's On The Radar Freestyle

See a Fan Claiming Karrahbooo Told Her She Was Booted From Concrete Boys and Bulllied