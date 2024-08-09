Lil Yachty Thinks He Could ‘Kill’ Joe Budden on a Song Together

Lil Yachty tells Joe Budden in a recent interview that he could kill the elder rapper if they got on a song together.

Lil Yachty Thinks He Would Murder Joe Budden on a Track

On Thursday (Aug. 8), Boat debuted a new episode of his A Safe Place Podcast featuring rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden where they talked about Yachty's recent controversial comments on New York fashion, streaming strikes, Joe being an "old head" and more. During one part in the sitdown, Boat made the bold proclamation that he could best the retired rapper on a track.

"Do you think, right now, if me and you went in there, Joe, you could pen a better verse than me?" Yachty questioned around the 46:30 timestamp of the interview below.

"Who's picking the beat," Joe responded.

"Obviously not you," Yachty replied.

After joking back and forth about each other's beat selection, Joe conceded, "If you give me one of them [video game-souding] Metroid beats, then you will have the better verse."

"I'ma dust off one of my Alchemist beats," Yachty then revealed.

"If I can get to Alchemist...I'm not even dignifying this," Joe responded. "That would be just a good content piece. I would do it for fun because I'm retired. If I were not retired, just the thought of this would be an insult to me. Over an Alchemist beat, I wouldn't even allow it."

A few minutes later, Yachty mentioned that he hadn't slept, which prompted Joe to say, "If that Alchemist beat was up and you was no sleep..."

"Nah, I would still kill you," Yachty interjected.

Joe Budden and Lil Yachty's Past Beef

Lil Yachty and Joe Budden sitting down for a one-on-one might be surprising to some people considering their past beef. Back in 2017, Joe said he didn't think Yachty was hip-hop and suggested that Yachty was ruining the culture. This led to the two trading shots on social media. A few months later, Boat wore a "F**k Joe Budden" hoodie at a concert. In December of that year, things appeared to get less serious when they challenged each other to a dodgeball game.

During the new interview, Yachty asked Budden if he thought the Atlanta rapper would still be in the rap game.

"No," Joe quickly responded around the 23:40-mark of the interview. "Not at all. Are you sh*tting me? You have defied the odds, ni**a. I ain't even gonna lie to you. I didn't think you would be this good...I didn't think you would be able to pen some things you've penned...You've created your own lane. I can't be prouder of you."

See Lil Yachty tell Joe Budden he would kill him on a song below.

Watch Joe Budden on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast