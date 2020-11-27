Lil Yachty, Juicy J, Stunna 4 Vegas and More: New Projects This Week

As the weekend quickly slides in, there's some new music to indulge in during the three-day holiday weekend. Today (Nov. 27), Lil Yachty adds to his Lil Boat project series, Juicy J finally delivers a long-awaited album, DaBaby's artist Stunna 4 Vegas comes through with a new project and more.

Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3.5 has arrived despite being subjected to leaks via social media. The ATL native shared the tracklist for the release on Tuesday (Nov. 24), which includes appearances from Playboi Carti and Future ("Flex Up"), his Quality Control Records labelmate Lil Baby ("Just How I'm Feelin'"), Lil Durk and Young Thug ("Till the Morning"), and more. "I hope every leaker dies...... thanksgiving night..," Yachty said in an Instagram post addressing those responsible for leaking LB3.5. His collaborative effort with Drake and DaBaby, "Oprah's Bank Account," is on the album as well. This is Lil Yachty's second release this year. Back in May, he released Lil Boat 3, which he told XXL in an interview was "recorded four times before submitting it to his label for final touches."

Juicy J returns with his much-delayed fifth solo studio album, The Hustle Continues. The Three 6 Mafia cofounder taps Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Dolph and more on the 16-song project. This LP arrives following the 2017 release of his Rubba Band Business album. The Memphis rapper has dubbed The Hustle Continues as the cure for COVID.

North Carolina upstart Stunna 4 Vegas is closing out the year with a new project called Welcome to 4 Vegas. The 13-song release features DaBaby, Toosii, Murda Beatz and Ola Runt. This is Stunna's second project of the year. The rising rapper, who's signed to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby label and Interscope Records, dropped Rich Youngin in January of 2020.

Find new music from Yachty, Juicy J, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jim Jones, Statik Selektah and more below.