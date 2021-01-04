Lil Yachty Tweets Donald Trump Saying Kodak Black Deserves to Have His Prison Sentence Commuted

Lil Yachty is calling on the current President of the U.S. to get his friend out of jail.

On Monday (Jan. 4), less than three weeks before President Donald Trump's one-term presidency comes to an end on Jan. 20, Lil Yachty called on him to commute Kodak Black's 46-month federal prison sentence. The rapper advocated for his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman to be released, sharing the thoughts with his over 5.2 million Twitter followers.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted," he began. "The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak."

Lil Yachty is referring to the indictment that came down on Kodak for two counts of making a false statement on governmental paperwork when trying to purchase a registered firearm in 2019.

Three months prior to this request from Yachty, Kodak made a similar plea to Donald Trump, one of Kodak's attorney's, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that "commutation has been filed" in the hopes of cutting his sentence short. To everyone's knowledge, Trump never responded to the commutation request.

Much like before, Trump has yet to respond to the request made by Lil Yachty earlier this morning.

The "Zeze" rapper is currently serving 12 months in prison for a 2019 arrest for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is to be run concurrently with his existing 46-month federal sentence for illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state of Florida. Kodak has been heavily petitioning for his release since filing a lawsuit alleging brutal treatment from prison employees.

While Kodak Black remains behind bars, he hasn't let his legal situation keep him from the music. Back in November, Project Baby released the Bill Israel album from a federal facility in Illinois.