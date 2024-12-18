A Breakdown of What Lil Wayne and Chris Brown Allegedly Spent Millions of Dollars on Using Pandemic Grants

Lil Wayne and Chris Brown are at the center of an investigative report that details how they allegedly misused pandemic grants to pay themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Business Insider published an investigative report naming Lil Wayne and Chris Brown as recipients of Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, a government program that was created to aid independent venues and arts groups struggling during the pandemic. In March of this year, the media outlet reported that Weezy and Post Malone were accused of lying to the Feds in order to obtain over $8 million in pandemic loans.

Lil Wayne reportedly received an $8.9 million grant in 2020 while Brown received a $10 million grant. A breakdown is included of what both artists allegedly used the money for by either paying themselves or unrelated expenses. Weezy's expenses include private-jet flights, designer clothes like Gucci and Balenciaga, luxury hotel rooms for women including a waitress at a "Hooters-type restaurant" and a porn actress, among other things. Breezy's share includes his birthday party, a celebrity basketball tournament and more.

Here is the breakdown of what Lil Wayne spent the $8.9 million grant on:

Settling a debt owed to former manager Cortez Bryant: $2.14 million

Commissions to then-manager Mack Maine: $1.71 million

Private jets: $1.38 million

Lawyers at Grubman Shire: $590,700

Accountants at NKSFB: $589,700

Clothes: $528,000

Contractors who worked on Lil Wayne's shows: $327,300

Settling a debt owed to former accountant: $300,000

Mystery women: $14,900

Everything else: $1.3 million

Here is the breakdown of what Chris Brown spent the $10 million grant on:

Himself: $5.11 million

Insurance: $1.33 million

Manager Anthony "Ant" Wilson: $823,000

Accountants at NKSFB: $556,700

Lawyers at Grubman Shire: $498,000

Crew payroll: $383,100

Celebrity basketball tournament: $179,400

His birthday party: $79,200

Everything else: $1 million

XXL has reached out to both Lil Wayne and Chris Brown's teams for comment.

Lil Wayne and Chris Brown have been making headlines this week for more positive news. Weezy revealed he and Kendrick Lamar had a good conversation about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show after hip-hop had much to say over K-Dot being picked to perform instead of the Young Money leader. As for Chris, he sold out two consecutive shows in Johannesburg, South Africa this past weekend. Women's rights activists petitioned to ban the singer from performing at FNB Stadium, which saw over 90,000 attendees each night.

