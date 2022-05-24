Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Backlash for New Song Snippet

Lil Uzi Vert is reacting to the backlash he received over a recent song snippet that fans are calling mid.

Uzi has put out solo music sparingly since the release of his 2020 Eternal Atake album, with some new content coming in the form of snippets he releases on social media. On Monday night (May 23), Uzi hopped on Twitter to react to the bad pub he was getting for his latest preview, which failed the smell test among LUV fans.

"They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake," Lil Uzi Vert wrote on Twitter. "I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin Trust me."

When questioned if he was scared to release his forthcoming LP, Lil Uzi Vert shunned the thought. "Hell no I’m not scared," he posted. "I got that shit on god and I don’t even be saying on god nothin to talk about."

Finally, he concluded that his naysayers would jump back onboard once he starts putting out official releases. "Trust me you will be back they always come back," he added.

The snippet that had Lil Uzi Vert fans up in arms hit the internet early Monday morning. In the clip, the Generation Now artist raps in a syrupy flow over a trap beat. "I've been doin' this for so long, you can't compare me," he raps. "Sold my soul to the devil (Soul), you can't scare me/Travel slow underwater like I'm Gary (Like I'm Gary)/Nigga snitching like the Candace, where is Perry? (Where is perry?)"

Many people were not feeling the song and let it be known in the comments. This isn't the first time the Philadelphia artist has recently faced backlash for a new track. Back in February, fans weren't feeling a new Lil Uzi Vert leak that was being called “Just Went Rare.” Following the outcry, Uzi implied the song was a joke.

See Twitter backlash from Lil Uzi Vert's latest song snippet below.