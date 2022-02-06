Lil Uzi Vert will avoid jail time after pleading no contest to a 2021 assault case involving his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd.

On Sunday (Feb. 6), TMZ reported that the Philadelphia rapper struck a deal with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Uzi has pleaded no contest to "one count each of felony assault with a firearm and a misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend." In doing so, he was sentenced to three years of probation. The artist must also undergo one year of mental health and substance abuse treatment, and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling. There has also been a 10-year criminal protective order put in place and he must pay restitution.

The Eternal Atake rhymer avoided more serious charges. He was originally charged with assault with a firearm, making criminal threats and domestic violence, which are all felonies. Uzi was also hit with a misdemeanor for carrying a loaded gun. By entering a no contest plea, he accepts the conviction but denies admission of guilt.

As previously reported, back in July of 2021, Uzi got into an altercation with Byrd at the Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood, Calif. near Sunset Boulevard. According to reports, Byrd, rapper SAINt JHN and director Jeymes Samuel were having a lunch meeting when Uzi confronted them in the eatery. Brittany's manager, Brianna, claimed Uzi was enraged, possibly by rumors that Byrd and JHN were dating, and swung at JHN. Uzi then punched Brittany multiple times and allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at her chest before fleeing. Prosecutors would later hit him with criminal charges.

A week after the incident, Byrd broke her silence about the harrowing situation. "Don’t y’all say protect black women right? I’m a black woman," she tweeted.

XXL has reached out to Lil Uzi Vert's team and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for comment.